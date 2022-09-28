Stockton police assembling team to review patterns related to recent homicides

Police say, contrary to reports on social media, they have no information about a serial killer.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department announced Wednesday it’s assembling a team to examine patterns investigators noticed related to recent homicides.

In a news release posted on Facebook, police said they noticed some of the recent homicides in the city are happening during the night or early morning hours, and that the victims were alone.

“We are currently assembling a team of detectives, task force officers (federal, state, and county), crime analysts, camera room operators, and evidence technicians who will be taking a very close look at some of these patterns we are seeing,” said police.

Police also said they don’t know if it’s one person or multiple people committing the homicides.

In a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Chief Stanley McFadden said they have no information about a possible serial killer, contrary to reports on social media.

“[We're] still looking at it from a random point of view, but we do see some similarities," said McFadden.

When asked about the similarities, he noted the time of the crime, how the victims were isolated, and how the areas lacked cameras. He said the age ranges of the victims vary, as well as the locations.

"We have been provided absolutely zero evidence that leads us to believe that one individual is running rampant in the city of Stockton killing people," said McFadden when questioned further.

Anyone with information can call the department’s non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.

