Stockton police chief calls community's fear of man officers killed in shooting 'unprecedented'

Stockton police said they received an 'unprecedented' amount of feedback from their community in fear of a homicide suspect that was killed Wednesday by officers.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones called Wednesday's deadly police shooting of an alleged homicide suspect "unprecedented" because of fear surrounding the suspect within the community.

Stockton officers shot and killed 39-year-old Antwane Burrise Wednesday after they said he accelerated in reverse in an attempt to run over officers as they tried to arrest him in connection to a homicide.

In a Facebook post, Stockton police said they learned there were community members who were fearful of Burrise and were "intimidated by him."

"It's something we hadn't quite experienced before," said Chief Jones. "Where this much of the community was very, very fearful of this person... it was unprecedented for our department."

Jones said they also had information conveying Burrise may be responsible for multiple shootings in the area. Burrise was released from prison in April and wanted for a deadly shooting that occurred in June, officials said.

During their investigation of the shooting, officers said they found an illegally modified loaded assault rifle with an extended magazine in Burrise's car.

He isn't the only Burrise accused of a homicide in Stockton. Chief Jones confirmed his son, Antwaune Pierre Burrise, is currently in custody for the allegedly killing 18-year-old Ruben Chairez Cisneros in 2018.

"It's sad for our entire community for a family to have reached that point where there are a father [and] son allegedly responsible for homicides," said Chief Jones.

Chairez Cisneros was killed in his car in front of a smoke shop in April 2018.

"Everything changed," said Chairez Cisneros' mother, Marisol Chairez. "Sometimes it's hard to talk about because it still hurts."

When Marisol heard about the deadly police shooting, she was confused as it was the same name of the man accused of killing her son.

"I was like, 'No way. He's supposed to be in jail,'" said Marisol.

When she realized it was actually his father, rather than feel justice or an eye-for-an-eye, she felt empathy.

"When you lose someone, it's hard," said Marisol. "I send my condolences to their family. I would never say anything bad for another family, even if they did do something to my kid."

Marisol hopes to get justice for her son in court. They're still waiting on a trial date due to it being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as health issues from legal counsel.

"He's not gone because we think about him [and] have a lot of good memories," said Marisol. "I'm just waiting for justice. That's the only thing I want, justice for my kid."

