Stockton Police Department policies need to be investigated, says San Joaquin County DA

After announcing the list of criminal charges against 2 Stockton police officers Monday, District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar says officials need to do more.

STOCKTON, Calif. — San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar told reporters on Monday Stockton police should bring in an outside party to investigate the department's policies and practices.

After reading a list of criminal charges her office filed against former Stockton police officers Nicholas Bloed and Ny Tran, Salazar said she's reaching out to other agencies to provide oversight of the department.

"You cannot build trust by saying the same agency that employed this person and allowed all of these crimes to occur over an extended period of time, is now going to handle the investigation," she told reporters. "That just doesn't build trust."

According to San Joaquin County jail records, Bloed was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on Wednesday just before 1 p.m.

Charges include a number of sexual felonies including assault to commit rape, assault by a public officer, paying for prostitution and asking or receiving a bribe.

Stockton police said Tran was turned over to the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Bureau of Investigations in connection to an investigation for theft from an elder, forgery, grand theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Stockton Police Department provided the following statement in regard to the district attorney's call for an investigation into the department's policies and practices.

"Over the years, our department has self-initiated administrative and criminal investigations against our employees and have even arrested some of our own," police said in a statement to ABC10. "No one is more disappointed in a bad cop than a good cop. We feel we have a good system in place for checks and balances when it comes to internal investigations. All our investigations are subject to State and Federal review when necessary."

Salazar is urging members of the public who might have been victimized by Bloed or Tran to reach out to the District Attorney's Office.

"I have 55 of the best investigators in the state of California, and they are independent of all law enforcement agencies, we operate completely under the umbrella of the district attorney's office," she said. "So they can call our hotline and will immediately dispatch one of our detectives."

