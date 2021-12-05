Stockton police to hold procession for Officer Jimmy Inn

On Tuesday, Officer Jimmy Inn was fatally shot in Stockton while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

STOCKTON, Calif — The Stockton Police Department is honoring its fallen brother with a process Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, Officer Jimmy Inn was fatally shot in Stockton while responding to a domestic disturbance call on La Cresta Way. Inn, 30, was hired by the Stockton Police Department in 2015.

Lance Lowe has been identified as the suspect involved in the alleged domestic violence situation that turned into a deadly shooting. He was also shot and killed during the call.

The procession will start at 1 p.m. at the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. Rolling street closures will take place along the route:

East on Mathews Road from the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office

North on Interstate 5

East on Crosstown Freeway

North on El Dorado Street

West on Fremont St (In front of City Hall)

South on Center Street

East on Market Street (In front of Police Operations Building)

North on El Dorado Street

East on Harding Way

North on Cemetery Lane

The shooting happened during National Police Week. It's an annual event to honor law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty.

