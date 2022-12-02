x
Stockton

Stockton police investigate fatal shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Around 1 a.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue. A 31-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he died. 

Another person, a 24-year-old man, who was shot was transported to a hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigating and there is no motive or suspect information at this time.

Anyone with more information can call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.  

