STOCKTON, Calif. — (AP) — Police in central California say officers on a welfare check found the bodies of a man and a woman with apparent trauma.

The Stockton Police Department says officers were called to the home on Sacchetti Circle Monday.

RELATED: Stockton man arrested for 27-year-old Butte County cold case murder

The department says detectives are investigating the deaths and are waiting for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Officials did not release the identities of the victims or any other information.

WATCH MORE: Stockton, Calif. | The homicide rate is rising. How will the city answer?

With 22 murders in five months, the homicide rate in Stockton is rising faster than it has in previous years. To combat this, Stockton PD has initiated Operation RVN. Stockton Police Chief explains exactly what this new strategy is and what it hopes to accomplish.