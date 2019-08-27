STOCKTON, Calif. — A homicide investigation is underway after police found a body lying in the middle of a Stockton intersection early Tuesday morning.

According to a Facebook post by the Stockton Police Department, officers received a call about a man lying in the middle of Center and Anderson Streets around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27. Upon arrival, they found the man with "trauma to his body."

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This would be the 32 murder in Stockton, and the first since July 22, 2019. Earlier in August, the Stockton Police Department reported two people died suspiciously, but a homicide investigation was never opened.

In 2018, Stockton Police investigated 33 homicides. CHP hasn't investigated a non-vehicular homicide in the 10 years prior, according to the California Department of Justice. The California Department of Justice's records show that the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office handled six homicide cases in 2018.

