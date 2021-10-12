Stockton police investigating shooting as potential 'hate crime'

Although detectives are actively investigating this incident, it is being investigated as a potential hate crime.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting as a potential hate crime.

According to a Facebook post from the police department, officers responded to a report of a shooting around 11:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, along the 7600 block of Pacific Avenue. When the police arrived, they found a 45-year-old white man who had been shot multiple times.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment for what police called "non-life-threatening injuries."

As police continue to investigate this shooting, it is being investigated as a potential hate crime.

The Stockton Police Department is asking anyone with information to call their non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.

