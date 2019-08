STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton grass fire on Friday had police investigating a dead body that was found.

Stockton Fire Department had gone to the 1900 block of Navy Drive in the Seaport District to put out a grass fire and found the dead body.

Police are investigating the incident as a suspicious death.

A spokesperson for the department says no additional information will be available until an autopsy is performed.

