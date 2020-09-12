x
Stockton

Stockton police investigate killing of 27-year-old man

Stockton police said an autopsy revealed trauma to the victim's body. Officials are now investigating the death as a homicide.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 27-year-old man was found dead inside of a car in Stockton on Monday, police confirmed. 

Stockton police responded to a call about an unresponsive man inside a car on the 1800 block of Marsh Street. Officials said an autopsy done on Tuesday showed signs of trauma on the victim's body.

Police are now investigating the death as a homicide. Officials did not describe the man's injuries. 

Anyone with information on this case can call 209-937-8377 or 209-937-8323.   

