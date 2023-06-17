3 hurt in Stockton shooting

All three victims have non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A Saturday afternoon shooting left three people hurt, officials with the Stockton Police Department said.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 1 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Eighth Street.

The three victims, two men and one woman, transported themselves to different hospitals, investigators say.

All three victims have non-life threatening injuries. Investigators do not have information on a motive or suspect in the shooting.

