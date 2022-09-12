Man running from police crashes, dies in Stockton

The Stockton Police Department is advising residents to avoid the area of Lincoln Street and Scotts Avenue due to an "active incident."

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is advising residents to avoid the area of Lincoln Street and Scotts Avenue due to an "active incident," Friday night.

Deputies from the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office began chasing a reckless driver in the area of Charter Way and S. Harrison Street around 7 p.m.

The driver continued driving away from officials where he then "crashed at Lincoln Street and Scott’s Avenue," according to officials.

The driver was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Multiple agencies are investigating and the identity of the driver is pending notification to family.

No further information is available at this time.

ACTIVE INVESTIGATION At approximately 1900 hrs, San Joaquin County deputies initiated a pursuit on a vehicle due to... Posted by San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office on Friday, December 9, 2022

Watch more from ABC10: Placer County teen disappears from car during school project