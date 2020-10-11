Stockton police offering $10,000 for information deadly shooting near Holiday Park

The Stockton Police Department says a 17-year-old was shot and killed while picking up his friends in early September.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is still looking for a suspect and the car they used after a 17-year-old was shot and killed near Holiday Park back in September 2020.

Police say Dennis Delsied was picking up some friends in the area around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2, when an unknown suspect shot into Delsied's car multiple times, killing him. The suspect then drove off along Robinhood Drive towards El Dorado Street going west.

The car is described as a dark-colored sedan from the early 2000s, "similar to an Oldsmobile or Buick."

Police are asking anyone who has any information on the suspect or the vehicle to call Stockton Crime Stoppers or the Stockton Police Department. They are offering a cash reward up to $10,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of suspects in this case.