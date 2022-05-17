Stockton police make arrests in two homicide cases | Latest

Detectives with the Stockton Police Department announced they arrested three suspects in connection with two homicide cases in 2022.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Two Stockton homicide cases are moving forward as police announced on May 16 that detectives made three arrests.

The most recent of the two homicide cases happened on Sunday when a 20-year-old male was killed near West Lane and Knickerbocker Drive in Stockton. Police identified 30-year-old Antonio Hoskins and 38-year-old Roverta Howard as the suspects arrested in the case.

Antonio Thomasson, 35, was arrested In connection with the other incident that February 11, 2022. The case involved the shooting death of a 31-year-old male near the 8000 block of N. El Dorado Street.

Though police have yet to announce the official charges, they said all three suspects were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

