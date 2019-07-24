STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a group of people who assaulted a couple.

According to a Facebook post by the Stockton Police Department, around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, July 21, group of five to six people — up to five men and one woman — assaulted a couple who live along the 900 block of Henry Long Drive. After the assault, the suspects also vandalized the victims' car.

The female victim suffered multiple injuries, but has since been released from the hospital. Police say the suspects are known in the area.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8176.