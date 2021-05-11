Officer, suspect shot in Stockton shooting

Stockton police said the shooting happened in the 4400 block of La Cresta Way.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Stockton Tuesday that left an officer and the suspect wounded.

The shooting happened in the 4400 block of La Cresta Way in Stockton, according to a tweet from the Stockton Police Department. The department tweeted about it around 10:40 a.m. The shooting took place in a residential area off Bianchi Road and near the Calaveras River.

The Stockton Police Department tweeted at about 11:30 a.m. that one police officer and a male suspect were shot and both were taken to a nearby hospital. Both of their conditions are unknown right now.

There is currently no information on what happened in the shooting or how many officers were involved.

The Stockton Police Department is asking people to avoid the area.

This is an ongoing investigation and more details will be provided as they become available.

SPD News: OIS Update

