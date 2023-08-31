'It can save lives': Stockton Police Department launches registry for people with special needs

The registry is now live with forms in both English and Spanish.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department has launched a new registry program meant to help officers respond to calls involving people with mental or neurological disabilities and medical conditions.

During a press conference Thursday, Police Chief Stanley McFadden announced the "Your Way Registry Program" which allows people to share information through an online form that could be useful for officers to know when responding to a call.

"We recognize that our community members may require additional assistance or accommodations during emergency situations," said McFadden. "What the community members feel is important for us to know is the information we can get into the data system."

Tami Marsh, whose son has autism, said the voluntary program could save lives.

"When you're calling 911, you're giving them as much information as you can, but we're frustrated, we're crying, and you have to be strong for your child," said Marsh. "When an officer comes out to our home... a normal child would respond different, our kids might rush after them too because they don't know. So this is going to definitely help, and it can save lives."

After having to call police to her home several times, Marsh approached Chief McFadden in 2022.

"She was emotional. She definitely pulled on my heartstrings when she talked about the difficulties when officers respond to her home," said McFadden. "She believed there was opportunity for additional education and partnership to better provide our officers with tools to be more effective and we all jumped in with both feet."

Along with information about medical, developmental, neurological or mental conditions, the registry filing can also include details on how someone reacts to canines, officers in uniform, being touched, hearing aircraft or hearing their own name.

After filling out the eight-page form, the registrant will receive a "Your Way Registry" decal that can be placed on cars or windows.

"It's going let our officers know, OK, 'we've got to not have lights on, we got to talk to the child this way, and not pull a gun out,'" said Marsh. "I don't want any family to feel like law enforcement is not behind us because they are there to help us and I want my child to know that they are also your friends."

In addition to developing the registry program, McFadden said that his officers are receiving 40 hours of extra training on mental illness and behavioral health crises.

In November, the department announced a partnership with Stockton nonprofit Community Medical Centers, which employs a staff of social workers, case managers and medical assistants who go out with officers on some police calls where dispatchers believe someone is in a state of crisis.

"Quite frankly, these are not calls that officers feel comfortable with. It's very difficult, you know, a crime hasn't been committed, but someone's in crisis," said McFadden. "The Stockton Police Department is listening to the voices of those who have first-hand experience in ensuring that our response strategies are responsive and adaptable to every community."

