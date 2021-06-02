Stockton police release sketch of shooter who killed man in garage

Stockton police said Lorenzo Perez-Del Rayo was shot and killed during a robbery attempt near E. Sonora Street on Jan. 24.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Police are searching for a shooter who killed a man in a garage in Stockton on Jan. 24.

Lorenzo Perez-Del Rayo, 40, and two other people were in a garage at a home in the 2400 block of E. Sonora Street when police say a man came from the alleyway at around 6:49 p.m.

The man ordered those in the garage to get on the ground while demanding them to give up their property. That is when he shot and killed Perez-Del Rayo.

The suspect is described as having medium complexion, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt blue jeans and having a goatee with no mustache and weighing about 180 pounds. They also believe he could be responsible for robberies in the same neighborhood.

Police ask anyone who has information regarding this case to call 209-937-8323.