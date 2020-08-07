Stockton police search for vandals who allegedly assaulted citizens, officers during peaceful protests

The police department shared several photos of suspects they say assaulted citizens and officers during peaceful protests in June.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are asking for the public's help identifying people they say assaulted citizens and officers during peaceful protests last month.

According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, several suspects are accused of vandalism, assault and attempted carjacking during protests on June 12, 2020.

If you recognize any of these suspects, police ask that you contact Detective Howard at 937-8532 or contact Stockton Crime Stoppers at 946-0600.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted via the police website or the P3 Tips Mobile App.

