The Stockton Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating five missing juveniles.

The five siblings all fled from their temporary central Stockton home, according to police. They took most of their belongings and were all last seen on Nov. 3 sometime after 12 p.m.

The names and descriptions of the children are as follows:

16-year-old Josiah Macadaan, who is 6-feet tall and weighs 210 pounds. He has long black hair and brown eyes.

14-year-old Alana Macadaan, who is 5-foot-6 and weighs 100 pounds. She has long black hair with brown eyes.

4-year-old Jordan Davis, who is 3 inches tall and weighs 40 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes.

5-year-old Clementina Davis, who is 3-foot-4 and weighs 40 pounds. She has long black wavy hair and brown eyes.

4-year-old Jolana Davis, who is 3 inches tall and weighs 40 pounds. She has long straight black hair with brown eyes.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8323.

SPD News: Help Us Locate These Missing Juveniles pic.twitter.com/mm9CfD7MIL — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) November 5, 2018

