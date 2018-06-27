The Stockton Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing teenager.

Andrea Barrios, 16, left her South West Stockton home on Friday. She got onto an ACE train and arrived at downtown Livermore around 7:45 a.m.

Andrea's family says her cell phone is off and they haven't been able to contact the teen. She has a medical condition that may require treatment.

Andrea was last seen wearing a baggy gray sweatshirt, black leggings and black shoes. She left with a backpack and suitcase.

If you have seen Andrea, contact Stockton Police at (209) 937-7911.

