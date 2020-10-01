STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Police are asking for the public's help finding a man who they say is 'at-risk.'
Gary Reliford, 62, was last seen walking away from a Rehabilitation Care Center on N. Edison Street in Stockton in his pajamas.
Officers say Reliford is at-risk due to his lack of access to his medication.
Reliford is described as being 5'11" and weighing approximately 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, a black zip-up sweater and blue and white pajama pants with dark colored slippers.
If you have seen Reliford, or know where he may be, call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377.
