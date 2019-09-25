STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing person.

Carmen Ruiz, 41, was last seen in downtown Stockton. Police said she has a medical condition that may cause her to become lost or confused.

Ruiz was last seen on Monday between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. She was wearing a blue shirt, gray shorts, and black shoes. The picture below was taken in March of this year.

READ MORE:

If you have seen Ruiz or know of her whereabouts, you are asked to call Stockton Police at 209-937-7911 or during after hours at 209-937-8245. You may also call the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office at 209-468-4400.

WATCH ALSO: GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy responds to President Trump impeachment inquiry | RAW