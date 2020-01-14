STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton man is dead Monday after he was shot in his own backyard, marking the city's first homicide of 2020, police officials confirmed.

According to the Stockton Police Department, the 36-year-old victim confronted three men who tried to get into his backyard on East Seventh Street. The victim's wife heard one gunshot and called the police.

The wife later found her husband shot in the backyard when she went to check on him.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

The Stockton Police Department is asking that if you have information regarding this case to call Cime Stoppers (209)946-0600. Crime Stoppers pays up to $10,000.

