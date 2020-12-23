Stockton Family Dollar employee robbed, beaten after asking women to wear masks

Stockton police said the victim asked the women to put on masks. The women refused and attacked the employee.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are searching for two women who allegedly robbed a Family Dollar employee after they refused to wear masks.

According to Stockton Police Department's daily report, a female employee at the Family Dollar located along the 2300 block of South Airport Way asked two female customers to put on face coverings before entering the store. The customers refused and started arguing with the employee.

Police say the two women "kicked and punched the victim" and one of them took the employee's necklace from her neck before the two left the store.

"It’s just a shame that there are rotten people out there who do things like that," Doug Wilhoit with Stockton Chamber of Commerce said. "Damn those that are not respecting others and respecting the rules."

Wilhoit said businesses and their employees have had a difficult enough year, and occurrences like this are completely unnecessary

"You would think common decency would take place," Wilhoit said. "The very best of people are coming out, but also the very worst."

Stockton Police said the Family Dollar employee is recovering from her injuries after the attack.

Anyone with information on this incident should call the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377.

