Stockton police searching for woman who was subject of over 150 photos, letters

Stockton police found over 150 photographs and letters written during the World War II era, many of which had one woman as the subject.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are asking for the community's help in finding a woman who is the subject of multiple letters and photographs from the World War II era.

Stockton police officers found over 150 letters, including love letters, and photographs on June 8. Many of the letters and photographs had one woman as the subject, who police believe was Mary Ellen Driscoll. Police also believe she used the names Williams, Metcalf, Bohannon, Henderson and Andrews, according to a Facebook post.

The Stockton Police Department Strategic Community Officers are asking the public if they know the woman in the photos or if they know any family members of Mary.

"Our goal is to give back these items to family members," Stockton police said in the Facebook post.

Anyone with information about Mary or her family, call Stockton police at 209-937-8377 or email police@stocktonca.gov and reference the case number 21-20050.

