STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are seeking help from the public in solving a case of a double shooting that left a 29-year-old man dead and another injured on Feb. 22.

Stockton police said Deonta Simmons was driving in the southbound lane near Wilson Way and Highway 4 when a car pulled alongside his car at around 1:30 a.m. and began shooting.

Two men then fired into Simmons' car, police said. Simmons and another person who was in the car with him were both shot. Simmons crashed his car and later died from his injuries.

Stockton police are asking if you have any information about this case to call (209) 946-0600.

READ THE LATEST ON ABC10

STAY UP TO DATE ON EVERYTHING HAPPENING IN STOCKTON BY DOWNLOADING THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: 'I feel lucky to be alive' | Coronavirus survivor asks everyone to err on side of caution