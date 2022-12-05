Report: Stockton police sergeant placed on leave after sexual battery claim filed

A woman said a Stockton officer coerced her into a unprotected sexual encounters over the course of several months, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton police sergeant was placed on administrative leave after authorities received claims of misconduct against him.

A woman said Sergeant Nicholas Bloed coerced her into unprotected sexual encounters over the course of several months, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

"The Stockton Police Department is aware of these serious allegations. We have already launched an internal affairs investigation and Sergeant Nicholas Bloed has been placed on administrative leave. These claims of misconduct are concerning and in no way reflect the values of our department," the Stockton Police Department said in a statement to ABC10.

According to the Chronicle, the woman reported Bloed to the Stockton Police Department after their last encounter and filed a claim that accused the officer of sexual battery and seeks damages for emotional suffering and psychological treatment costs.

Citing the filing, the Chronicle reported that Bloed took pictures of her, asked her to send him nude photos and asked her for sex and oral sex over the course of several months. She also reported encounters in both February and March.

According to a Stockton Police Department post from 2014, Bloed graduated from the Ray Simon Police Academy in December of 2022 and previously worked for the Modesto Police Department. He left in 2008 to join Stockton Police Department.

Bloed was recognized in the post as Employee of the Month for August 2014.

