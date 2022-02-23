Stockton police shoot, kill woman after police chase in San Joaquin County

San Joaquin County Sheriff deputies say the driver who was shot and killed by a Stockton Police officer hit two police cars with her car.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A police chase in San Joaquin County ended Tuesday when a Stockton police officer opened fire, killing a 54-year-old woman accused of hitting at least two police cars with her car, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says.

Around 2:08 p.m. Tuesday, sheriff's deputies received a report that a marked Stockton Police Department patrol car was hit by a driver on Charter Way near Interstate 5 in Stockton.

A Stockton police officer spotted the suspect's car after it ran a red light near Fresno Avenue and Highway 4, according to the sheriff's office. The officer tried to pull over the car, but the suspect fled, leading officers on a chase southbound on Roberts Road to the east dead-end of Rolerson Road, sheriff's deputies say.

While at the dead-end of the road, the sheriff's office says the officer got out of his car and ordered the woman to exit hers. The woman then allegedly shifted her car into reverse and rammed a marked patrol car.

The impact of the crash caused the door of the patrol car to hit the officer, knocking him down, according to the sheriff's office. The officer got up and began shooting, hitting and killing the woman. She eventually died at an area hospital later Tuesday.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the fatal officer-involved shooting is still ongoing.

