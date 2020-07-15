Stockton police shoot man suspected in homicide, officials say

STOCKTON, Calif — Stockton police shot a homicide suspect Wednesday afternoon after the man allegedly tried to run officers over, officials confirmed. The man's injuries are unknown.
The shooting happened in the 5200 block of Consumnes Drive after police spotted the man they were seeking in connection to a homicide, police said. According to officials, the man, who was sitting in his car at the time, attempted to run officers over.
Multiple officers shot at the man after fearing for their lives, police said.
No officers were injured in the shooting.
