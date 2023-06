The shooting happened in the area of Hammer Lane and Mariners Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

STOCKTON, Calif. — Police have opened an investigation after opening fire in the area of Hammer Lane and Mariners Drive in Stockton.

It's not clear how many officers fired their weapons or why a shooting occurred.

Police said all of their officers are OK.

Few details surrounding the shooting have been released.

WATCH ALSO: