Stockton Ports host first home game at Banner Island Park

Play ball! The Stockton Ports return home for the first home game of the 2021 season.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Play ball!

After over a year of no baseball, the Stockton Ports are back on the diamond for the first home game of the season at Banner Island Park.

The home opener begins a six-game home stretch against the San Jose Giants. The Stockton Ports are going into tonight's game with a 2-4 record while the San Jose Giants are tied at 3-3 for the season.

The Stockton Ports will continue to follow guidelines provided by Major League Baseball, the State of California, and San Joaquin County to provide a healthy and safe environment for everyone attending an event at Banner Island Ballpark.

The guidelines includes being open at 20% capacity, social distancing, face masks, mobile tickets, and cashless parking, concession stands and souvenir stands. Be sure to download the MiLB app and choose the Stockton Ports as your favorite team for tickets, promos and more updates from the team.

Opening Week kicks off TOMORROW‼️ New tickets have been released! Get yours here ➡️ https://t.co/iC5d2gqbRc pic.twitter.com/ISMbRJVURS — Stockton Ports (@stocktonports) May 10, 2021

Tickets are still available for as low as $11 with social distancing guidelines in place. The first pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, May 11.

This season, the Ports will host a total of 60 home games. The team began the season on the road against the Modesto Nuts on May 4.

