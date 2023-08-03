Officials looking for suspects accused of stealing from Stockton post office

The burglary happened at 3333 E Main St. at 3 a.m. May 9.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The United States Postal Inspection Service is asking for the public's help in identifying two people who allegedly stole from a Stockton U.S. Post Office. Up to $10,000 in reward money is available for information leading to an arrest.

The burglary happened at 3333 E. Main St. at 3 a.m. May 9.

The two suspects are described as a man wearing a blue gaiter style face covering, a black beanie with an unknown front logo, a white shirt, khaki shorts, a blue hooded jacket and black athletic shoes. The second suspect is described as a woman with dark hair wearing a black face mask, black shirt, black jacket, pink pants and pink athletic shoes.

Officials say the suspects drove away in an early 2000s model gray or silver Toyota Corolla with dark-colored rims, no front license plate and a covered rear license plate.

It is not clear how much mail the suspects may have taken.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1 (877) 876-2455 and say “Law Enforcement.”

