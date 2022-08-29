x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Stockton

Power restored to more than 17,000 PG&E customers in Stockton

The power outage in Stockton started around 4:15 a.m. and as of 7:30 a.m. 17,672 customers were without power.

More Videos

STOCKTON, Calif. — Power was restored to more than 17,000 PG&E customers in Stockton on Monday, according to PG&E outage maps.

The outage started around 4:15 a.m. and as of 7:30 a.m. 17,672 customers were without power. Power was restored before 8 a.m., according to PG&E's website.

"Our preliminary determination is that your outage was caused by equipment issues," PG&E wrote on its website as crews investigated the cause of the outage. 

View an outage map HERE.

Related Articles

Watch more on ABC10

'Politics killed my sister' | Brother of slain Land Park woman challenges bail reform bill

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out