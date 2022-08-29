Power restored to more than 17,000 PG&E customers in Stockton

The power outage in Stockton started around 4:15 a.m. and as of 7:30 a.m. 17,672 customers were without power.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Power was restored to more than 17,000 PG&E customers in Stockton on Monday, according to PG&E outage maps.

The outage started around 4:15 a.m. and as of 7:30 a.m. 17,672 customers were without power. Power was restored before 8 a.m., according to PG&E's website.

"Our preliminary determination is that your outage was caused by equipment issues," PG&E wrote on its website as crews investigated the cause of the outage.

