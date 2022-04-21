Stockton preschoolers release over 2.5k ladybugs to celebrate Earth Day

The ladybugs were released Thursday on flowers that the students planted in front of their north Stockton school on Wednesday.

STOCKTON, Calif. — In red and black outfits with hand-made ladybug hats on their heads, dozens of Merryhill preschoolers took their classroom outside Thursday.

The students, celebrating Earth Week ahead of Earth Day on Friday, released over 2,500 ladybugs into nature right in front of their north Stockton preschool.

“We let the ladybugs go,” said an excited Marciel Jones, a Merryhill Preschool student. “Ladybugs fly in the sky.”

For the past week, the students have been learning about nature and the environment, including the many bugs and insects which fly and crawl around acting as natural pesticides for some plants.

Wednesday, preschoolers helped plant flowers in front of their school, and on Thursday, released bags containing more than 2,500 ladybugs into the flowers and nearby plants.

“We're celebrating Earth Week, not just Earth Day,” said Merryhill School Principal Tammy Wells. “The children have been learning about ‘good bugs’, like ladybugs, and the good that they do for nature and plants. They get rid of the bad bugs, as the children know them,”

Wells hopes that the hands-on lesson Thursday will help students better understand the importance of nature’s smallest creatures.

“It's real-life science, hands-on in action and we're really giving back to mother earth,” Wells said. “For them, ladybugs are happy bugs, they're good bugs and it teaches them they don't have to be afraid of everything that has eight legs.”

For at least one preschooler, the lessons left him with a lasting message on the significance of Earth Day.

“I love earth day, we have to protect it.” said preschooler Jeremiah Polk.

