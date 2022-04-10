Stockton holding public safety town hall as search for possible serial killer continues

Cities across the region are seeing an increase in homicides this year as people emerge from the height of the pandemic restrictions.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln is hosting a public safety town hall with community group Faith in the Valley to address concerns as the search continues for a possible serial killer.

They also have a message for people online writing the situation off as "just Stockton."

"This is not just our city because that then gives us the excuse to just sit back and wait for it to pass," said Toni McNeil, with Faith in the Valley. "That also gives the excuse to say because it's Stockton it's OK that people are losing their lives. It's OK that there is a serial killer out there who is sick and needs help."

Stockton police have connected the possible serial killer to a deadly shooting in Oakland based on ballistic evidence, but it's still not clear how many surrounding cities may be impacted or perhaps have already been impacted.

"We're still submitting evidence at this time, which means so far we've gotten some local hits, but as the evidence continues to be processed and examined, it will alert us if there is a match outside of this county or other places," said Police Chief Stanley McFadden.

The fact is homicides in Stockton went down dramatically from 56 in 2020 to 39 in 2021. Cities across the region are seeing an increase in homicides this year as people emerge from the height of the pandemic restrictions. Sacramento, for example, has 46 homicides in 2022. Stockton has 43.

"We're trying to rebuild on broken foundation. Our systems are broken. People don't have housing. They don't have food. They are in food deserts. They don't have access to mental health treatment, and we have just continued to perpetuate these problems. We keep trying to build on faulty foundations," McNeil said.

Leaders are gathering Wednesday in Stockton for a public safety town hall to talk through some of these concerns, and hopefully, identify solutions. It will be at the Victory in Praise Church on East Harding Way starting at 6 p.m.

