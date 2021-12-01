x
Stockton

Motorcyclist hurt in crash following police chase in Stockton

Stockton police are on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle that happened Wednesday. One person is said to be hurt.

STOCKTON, Calif. — One person is hurt following a chase that ended in a crash at the 2700 block of Benjamin Holt Drive in Stockton just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Joe Silva, spokesperson for the Stockton Police Department, told ABC10 police are investigating a crash that involved a motorcyclist impacting a vehicle. Silva said the chase started when an officer tried to stop the motorcyclist for a traffic violation at Pershing Avenue and Lincoln Road.

Silva said traffic will be impacted in the area for several hours. As for the person hurt, he said the motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

