Stockton residents, leaders encourage peace after string of shooting deaths

The deadly shootings marked the city's sixth and seventh cases of homicide so far in 2023.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton locals ABC10 spoke with Sunday evening were saddened to hear of the latest shootings; however, many area residents said sadly, it's something they are used to.

"It sucks all the time to see it happen, but I feel as a community, we've just kind of become desensitized to it," said Stockton local Javier Garcia. "We see this happen so often and even from stories of being young and things happening in your own neighborhoods."

"Us being in Stockton, it is our home, so it is too close to home. We should be worrying about it," Garcia added.

Leon Scoggins, Lead Pastor of City Life Church in Stockton said his heart is grieving from the violence in his city.

He said he wants to encouraging peace and unity within the community during this difficult time.

"I use this personally as motivation to go even harder for our community,” Scoggins said. “We have to really deal with the heart of individuals, the mentality, we have to deal with the poverty that's in our city and to also show them that there is another way outside of violence."

Stockton police say the two killings on Sunday were unrelated to one another.