SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the 11th year, Visit Stockton hosting a restaurant week that highlights the food in the City of Stockton from Jan. 17 to Jan. 26.

Restaurants across California will be featuring their best menu items. Robyn Cheshire, a spokesperson for Visit Stockton, said the week promotes the local restaurants in a time when many people are trying to lose weight and spend less money.

"It is a really great way to boost the economy," Cheshire said.

Cheshire said that restaurants would have different meals, deals and menus for the restaurant week. Some will have breakfast, lunch and dinners specials. Other restaurants may have a day dedicated to a particular cuisine.

"It's good because you can take your friend out to lunch or something," Chesire added.

In addition to deals and good food, Visit Stockton will hold a contest where the winners could win gift cards and Stockton gear. People can win multiple $25 gift cards for participating restaurants, and one person could win a set of gift cards worth $200 and some Stockton gear.

Participants will need to post a picture on Instagram with the hashtag #StocktonRestaurantWeek to be considered.

Special menus for participating locations are to be posted on StocktonRestaurantWeek.com before the start of the week.

Participating Restaurants:

America Waffles

Angelina's Spaghetti House

Buds Seafood Grille

Cast Iron Trading

Fat City Brew & BBQ

German Guys German Restaurant

Go Falafel Greek Food

Market Tavern

Michael's New York Style Pizza, Inc.

Midtown Creperie &Cafe

Mile Wine Company

Misaki Sushi & Bar

Papapavlos Bistro & Bar

Prime Table

Squeeze Burger

Sweetbot Cafe

Superfish Poke & Tea

The Creamery

The Kitchen Stonebrier

Yujin Ramen & Noodle Bar

RELATED:

STAY UP TO DATE ON EVERYTHING HAPPENING IN STOCKTON BY DOWNLOADING THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

RELATED: Rapper MBNel's music is putting Stockton on the map in the hip-hop world