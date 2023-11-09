x
Stockton

Some Stockton roads closed after shooting involving police officers

Around 10 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of W Fremont Street for an incident involving a firearm.

STOCKTON, Calif. — An investigation is underway after a shooting involving police officers in Stockton on Monday.

Around 10 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of W Fremont Street for an incident involving a firearm. Upon arrival, police found a person and a shooting happened. No officers were injured in the shooting. There are few details on the events leading up to the shooting.

Roads including N Pershing Avenue at W Fremont Street, N Pershing Avenue at Park Street, and W Fremont Street at N Orange Street are closed. People are advised to avoid the area.

