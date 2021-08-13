Stockton school to temporarily close after uptick in COVID-19 cases

Aspire Apex Academy said it will temporarily close, effective Friday, Aug. 13, due to positive coronavirus cases.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton school announced Friday that due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, it is temporarily closing.

Officials with Aspire Apex Academy said in a statement it will temporarily close effective Friday, Aug. 13, as cases increase at the school. The Academy did not disclose how many students tested positive or have been exposed to COVID-19.

"Aspire APEX educators and staff have contacted all exposed individuals and are working closely with public health officials to ensure contact tracing protocols and quarantining guidelines are met," the school said in a news release. "Upon reopening, Aspire APEX Academy will continue all safety protocols, including deep cleaning and disinfecting each campus building, providing sanitizing stations and weekly testing for school staff, wearing masks, social distancing, increasing airflow and ventilation, and limiting visitors."

School leaders will consult with the San Joaquin County Health Department officials to determine when they will be able to safely reopen.

RELATED:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10