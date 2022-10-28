Stockton seeking to annex 200 acres of land to build warehouses

Half of the 200 acres of unincorporated land proposed for annexation is currently used as a tree orchard while the other half is mostly vacant.

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — A project slated to go into consideration in the coming weeks would extend Stockton's city limits to include nearly 200 acres of land currently considered part of unincorporated San Joaquin County.

The Mariposa Road Industrial Park Annexation Project would bring 203.5 acres of county land located on the south side of Mariposa Road east of Carpenter Road into Stockton city limits.

Half of the land proposed for annexation is currently used as a tree orchard while the other half is mostly vacant with two rural homes. The homes would not be part of the annexation.

The plan also includes a tax that would be applicable only to the new properties to fund the building of a new fire station in the area. The proposed tax is estimated to bring in up to $3 million for the new fire station if approved.

According to an initial study first prepared by city officials in Nov. 2020, the land would be used for the development of new warehouses. The “high-cube” warehouses would have a total floor area of 3.6 million square feet.

Eight parcels in total would be planned for the plot of land, zoned for light industrial uses. Around 2,900 parking stalls would also be part of the property.

An environmental impact report conducted for the project found that air quality would be impacted by the development. The air quality impacts were described by the Stockton General Plan 2040 as "a significant and unavoidable adverse effect, even with application of mitigation measures."

The city's initial study also concluded Native American burials were found in the immediate vicinity of the project site, according to a representative of the North Valley Yokuts tribe.

"There is potential that human remains of Native American origin could be encountered during project construction, particularly in the area near North Littlejohns Creek," the study says, "Inadvertent discovery mitigation measures discussed above will apply to potential burial finds as well as required contact with the County Coroner."

In addition to industrial development on the nearly 200 acres of agricultural land, some city utilities and infrastructure such as water lines would also be needed to be extended to the site.

The City of Stockton's study says that the site and others around it have been planned for industrial development and annexation by the city since at least 1990.

City officials scheduled a community meeting to provide information and answer questions about the project before being advanced for official approval. The meeting will take place on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. on Zoom.

Members of the community can also join the meeting by calling 1-669-444-9171.

Watch more Stockton stories from ABC10: Stockton historic buildings going up in flames concern city officials