'Gotta take one for me sexy?' | 2 more accusers come forward in Stockton police sergeant misconduct case

Stockton Police Sgt. Nicholas Bloed is accused of sexual misconduct on duty with three women.

STOCKTON, Calif — Two more women have come forward to accuse Stockton Police Sgt. Nicholas Bloed of sexual misconduct, according to the attorney representing the women.

San Diego-based attorney Dan Gilleon said the women had sex with Bloed while he was on the clock in his police uniform.

"I'm surprised that only two other women have come forward at this point given how egregious and over-the-top reckless this sergeant's conduct has been," Gilleon said.

The new accusations stem from a Feb. 21 meetup this year. Gilleon said it happened at a Stockton motel while Bloed was on duty.

According to Gilleon, Bloed had been in a relationship with a female escort for several years and arranged a sex date with the escort, who on this night was reluctant to take part in it.

"And he says, 'I'm on my way.' So, she gets this other woman, a friend, to stay there and say, 'Hey, can you just be here because just maybe when he shows up and sees there is somebody else with me he'll just turn around and go away.'"



However, Gilleon said Bloed stayed and coerced both women to have sex with him. Fast forward to last month and one of the women is involved in testifying in a separate abuse case.



"While they were there with the DA's investigators, they said, 'Hey, we're going to show you this,'" Gilleon said, referring to the woman's phone.

Gilleon said the phone was filled with back and forth sexting messages between the woman and sergeant.

In what Gilleon said was the actual texts given to ABC10, the sergeant uses the fake name "Jay" in conversations and asks in one, 'Before I go can you send me a pic?' and 'Gotta take one for me sexy?'" Graphic sexual images were then exchanged.

The 14-year veteran of the Stockton Police Department is currently not under arrest and is on paid administrative leave.

About a week ago, Gilleon detailed the first woman who came forward accusing Bloed of sexual misconduct. In that case, Bloed allegedly had sex in several instances with the 51-year old woman, described in a complaint to the City of Stockton as a low-income house cleaner, while he was on duty.

Gilleon said the woman was pulled over on a traffic stop by Bloed last October. He got her cell phone number and passcode.

The attorney said the last sexual encounter on duty was in March of this year.

Gilleon said all three women have reported what happened to them to the Stockton Police Department. Police said they will not confirm or deny whether any more women have come forward in this case.

They do say it is an active investigation and encourage anyone with additional information to contact them.

Gilleon is complementary of the Stockton Police Department and believes it is doing an "extremely thorough job" working the case.

Chuck Harris, president of the Stockton Police Officers' Association, issued this statement today:

“The Stockton Police Officers’ Association was shocked and disturbed to learn of the accusations made against one of our Sergeants. However, no matter how shocked we are, or regardless of who is involved, if criminal accusations are found to be true against any person, Officer or Civilian, that person needs to be held accountable for their actions. The SPOA has no room in our ranks, or in our community for those who participate in criminal behavior.”

The Stockton Police Department said last week it is aware of "these serious allegations" and that the allegations in "no way reflect the values of our department."

An internal affairs investigation is underway.

