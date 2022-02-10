5 victims identified in series of killings Stockton police say are connected

Killings from July to September, the victims have been identified as Paul Yaw, Salvador Debudey Jr., Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez, Juan Cruz and Lawrence Lopez Sr.

STOCKTON, Calif. — There is a growing concern in Stockton after a series of killings could possibly be linked to a single person.

Stockton Police Department said the pattern of killings happened in a few-mile radius in central Stockton. All of the victims were men and were gunned down while alone in dimly lit areas with no cameras.

The victims are all men ranging in ages from 21 to 54 and all but one are Hispanic. Police say some were in cars, walking or asleep but all were alone.

The San Joaquin County Coroner's Office identified the five people killed in the shootings they believe are related:

July 8: The shooting death of Paul Yaw, a 35-year-old man, in the 5600 block of Kermit Lane. It happened around 12:30 a.m.

Aug. 11: The shooting death of Salvador Debudey Jr., a 43-year-old man, in the 4900 block of West Lane. It happened around 9:50 p.m.

Aug. 30: The shooting death of Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez, a 21-year-old man, in the 800 block of E. Hammer Lane. It happened around 6:40 a.m.

Sept. 21: The shooting death of Juan Cruz, a 52-year-old man, in the 4400 block of Manchester Avenue. It happened around 4:30 a.m.

Sept. 27: The shooting death of Lawrence Lopez Sr., a 54-year-old man in the 900 block of Porter Avenue. It happened around 2 a.m.

The city also put forth a $75,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, plus $10,000 from Stockton Crime Stoppers, for a total of $85,000.

