19-year-old hospitalized after being shot in Stockton

A 19-year-old man was shot in Stockton and transported to a hospital in critical, but stable condition.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 19-year-old is in the hospital after being shot on Saturday night, according to the Stockton Police Department.

The shooting happened near the 500 block of East Bianchi Road. Two officers with the Stockton Police Department responded to reports of a disturbance in the area and heard multiple gunshots when they arrived.

The department wrote in a Facebook post that the two officers believed they were being shot at and returned fire.

A man was found in the area who had been shot and he was transported to a hospital in critical, but stable condition. Officers said the man was in possession of a loaded magazine. The officers were not hurt in the shooting.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation and the California Department of Justice are investigating the shooting. Anyone with more information can call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377.

SPD News: Shooting Investigation Update On March 12, 2022, around 10:30 p.m., two uniformed Stockton police officers... Posted by Stockton Police Department on Sunday, March 13, 2022

