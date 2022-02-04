Man arrested in Citrus Heights for shooting that injured 9-year-old Stockton girl

The man was arrested in connection to an April 2 shooting along the 2200 block of Van Gough Lane.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police said a man was arrested in Citrus Heights in connection to a shooting where a 9-year-old girl was injured.

David Price, 39, was arrested on Wednesday and was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Citrus Heights, the Stockton Polie Department wrote in a Facebook post.

The shooting occurred on April 2 along the 2200 block of Van Gough Lane. At the time of the shooting, police told ABC10 that one vehicle pulled alongside another and someone opened fire. A 9-year-old girl was injured in the exchange.

Stockton police said five handguns were also recovered and Price was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

"Well, first and foremost, anytime that you hear a tragedy, it's always troublesome," Kimberly Warmsley, who represents Stockton's sixth council district, previously told ABC10. "You know, you're eerie as an elected official, but to put to make it more intensified to hear that it was a young child at the age of nine years old. As a mom, I'm speechless."

The shooting on April 2 came just after two other incidents involving 9-year-olds in Stockton.

On Mar. 26, a 9-year-old Amontee Ware and two others were injured after a shooting. Two men were arrested in connection to the shooting.

Then on Mar. 22, a 9-year-old girl was apparently was hit with a gun following a shooting in Stockton that resulted in one person killed. During their investigation, police took 42-year-old Fredrick Wesley into custody.

