2 people killed in Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — Two people are dead after a shooting in Stockton Thursday night.
Officers with the Stockton Police Department responded to reports of a shooting on Tiffany Street around 9:10 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found three people who had been shot. One of the people died at the scene. The two other people were taken to a hospital where one of them died. The other person's condition is not known at this time.
The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. There is no information on a motive or possible suspect.
Anyone with more information can call the Stockton Police Department's non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.
