Stockton police investigating shooting that left one man dead

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is asking for the public's help for information after a shooting Thursday left one person dead.

According to a Facebook post by the department, just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, officers were called to the area of a Seventh Street and Nightingale Avenue for a report of shots being fired.

Just as officers were arriving at the crime scene, they learned the victim had already been driven to an area hospital. The victim, a 28-year-old man, died a short time later.

Police have not released any suspect information, nor have they released the victim's name.

Stockton police is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 209-937-8377.