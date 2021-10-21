'My son didn't have a beef with anyone' | Stockton mom wants answers in shooting death of her son

24-year old Daniel Williams was shot and killed this past June, two men were arrested

STOCKTON, California — A grieving Stockton mother wants answers for why her son was shot and killed this past June.

"My son didn't have a beef with anyone. My son, yeah, he was not prefect, but he didn't have that kind of energy on him," said Dorian Brown, mother to Daniel Williams.

On June 10, shortly after midnight, 24-year old Daniel Williams was with a friend at the intersection of Flora and California Streets near Downtown Stockton.

That's when for unknown reasons he was shot and killed.

Within 24 hours after the shooting, 33-year old Lee Baldon Junior and 26-year old Stephen Johnson were arrested in connection to Williams' death.

The motive is unclear as to what happened to the young Bay Area father who was out with a friend visiting town that fateful night.

"He was somewhere where he's never usually at in an area that was kind of shocking, because, you know, he's never over there," Brown said.

Dorian Brown describes her son as very caring and giving. She says he was very passionate about helping others in need.

That is why she is in disbelief that anyone would want to hurt her son who grew-up in Stockton, going to both Lincoln and Chavez High Schools.

"Very bright, always happy, very energetic, but he loved people," Brown said.

While Brown says she's very grateful for the quick arrests, she says many questions remain.

"How many times was my son shot? Then number two, my question is also how long was my son laying out there before anyone called for help? When whomever came out to the scene, did they try to resuscitate my son?" Brown said.

When we contacted the Stockton Police Department for answers, they sent us the following statement:

"As soon as practical after the murder, detectives contacted our victim’s family and within twenty-four hours of the homicide, detectives notified the family that two people had been arrested. This case is now in the court system with the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office and out of respect for that process, we cannot discuss this matter any further."

