STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are asking for the public's help in regard's to a shooting that left one man dead.

According to a Facebook post by the Stockton Police Department, a man in his twenties was dropped off at a Stockton hospital around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, April 26, with gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries.

During the department's investigation, they've learned that the shooting happened in the area of Lafayette Street and Glacier Court. Police do not currently have a suspect and do not believe this was a random shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the police department at 209-937-8377.

